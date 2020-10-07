Sound systems in all Stoughton Area School District buildings are set for a major upgrade.
The district announced Sept. 21 it will receive a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The grant is from the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office School Violence Prevention Program, superintendent Tim Onsager said at the Sept. 21 school board meeting.
He said it’s a competitive award program designed to improve security at schools and on school grounds. According to the COPS website, eligible applicants are states, units of local government, Native American tribes and their public agencies.
Onsager said the district was one of only a handful of entities awarded a $500,000 grant, the largest offered. The funding will help replace the sound systems, which tie into the fire alarms and public address systems, in buildings throughout the district.
“Our sound systems in the buildings are very antiquated, are strung together with chicken wire and everything else,” he said at the meeting. “As we’ve done additions, there are more and more wires up in the ceiling.”
District director of business services Erica Pickett said the successful grant is part of an ongoing focus “for many years” on safety improvements and upgrades.
“We have talked internally about upgrading these systems, as many of them are extremely dated (but) trying to integrate old, analog systems to newer IP technology like our phone system is difficult,” she wrote the Hub in an email. “In some buildings, we have different systems that have been installed at various points in times that are trying to work together. “
The district was one of 160 in the country to receive the grant, Pickett said, and just one of 26 to get the full $500,000 amount. She said the grant has a 25% match requirement from the district.
“We decided to apply thinking that a large award would make a district wide upgrade possible,” she said. “If we received a smaller amount, we were hopeful we could at least tackle one or two buildings starting with the high school.”
Pickett said through school safety drills, district officials have identified areas where there were communication breakdowns due to old or failing technology and equipment. They are looking forward to solving those problems, with the help of the federal funding.
“In the age or increased school security the ability to communicate well and provide real time information with reliable equipment is critical in an emergency situation,” she said.