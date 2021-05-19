The Working for Kids groups at all three Stoughton Area School District elementary schools have kept busy this year, despite the pandemic. The parent groups have helped fundraise and provide fun activities for kids throughout the 2020-21 school year, wrapping up with the schools’ Fun Runs this month.
In January, Fox Prairie Working For Kids hosted on online bingo night via Zoom. The group sent out links to print or students could make their own bingo cards, and encouraged families to use pieces of paper, candies, LEGOs or whatever was around the house for markers. All children that participated got a goody bag of prizes.
This spring, the Fox Prairie group has partnered with Kristen Kordet and Blue Moon Community Farm for a seedling fundraiser. Proceeds from the sale go to the school’s WFK general fund, with an option to buy a seedling for the Fox Prairie school garden.
Kegonsa Elementary School’s Working For Kids group held a shoe drive this spring, surpassing its goal of 2,500 pairs of shoes in three months. The group worked with Fund 2 Orgs, which sends the shoes to be used by microenterprises in developing countries. Funds raised go toward the Giving Tree to provide support for our area families.
Sandhill Elementary School’s annual Fun Run is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, with funds going to the school’s ongoing playground projects. Last year, the group donated $30,000 to update equipment on the school’s upper and lower playgrounds.
District community information and resource coordinator Molly Shea said the role of the schools’ parent groups have not changed during the pandemic.
“This year especially, we tried to do our best to help support both our teachers and our kids through this challenging year,” she wrote in an email to the Hub. “We really are all in this together, and it takes all of us leaning on each other to get through this pandemic.”