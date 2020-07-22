The new school year set for Tuesday, Sept. 2 will start like the last one finished in the Stoughton Area School District – with schools closed and students and teachers working and learning from home.
Board members approved a recommendation from district superintendent Tim Onsager at their Monday, July 20, meeting to start the year in full virtual mode, with the possibility of shifting later to in-person learning as county health regulations allow. He said with rising COVID-19 cases and many district parents and teachers concerned about health risks, in person learning to start the year wouldn’t be possible, given the guidelines set by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
“We don’t have the capacity to do (that) with the separation of six feet and have everybody at the schools at the same time,” he said. “We don’t have the facilities for it, we don’t have the staff, we don’t have the resources.”
Onsager cited district surveys reporting 64% of parents either had concerns or would not be comfortable sending children to schools and 84% of staff reporting they had concerns or would not feel safe working in person.
Onsager said he’s since heard from more parents and staff who would have changed their answers to the negative side after the worsening news of the past few weeks on COVID-19.
“If we would survey again, I think we would have different results,” he said.
He said that left two “realistic” options – or actually four – including full virtual or one of three “hybrid” models, all of which would allow parents a full virtual option.
Option A would have all K-5 students attend in-person classes, with students in grades 6-12 split in two cohorts that would either attend in person Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays, spending the other days learning online. Schools would be closed Wednesdays for cleaning.
This option would require an additional 15 staff members for the elementary schools, with an estimated cost of $1.2 million.
Option B would have K-2 students attend in-person classes, with students in grades 3-12 split in two cohorts with a similar weekly schedule of two days in person, three online. This would require an additional six staff members for the elementary schools, with an estimated cost of $500,000.
Option C would have all K-12 students split in two cohorts with a similar weekly schedule of two days in person, three online.
Board members decided to follow Onsager’s recommendation to start the year virtually, and then proceed to one of the hybrid options whenever county health guidelines relax and COVID-19 cases trend downward. He said the new version this fall would be “enhanced virtual learning.”
“It would be different than the spring,” he said. “We need to be more engaging, we need to do more mental health and work on our lessons.
He said the district will have to react to changes in the county’s plan, based on COVID-19 numbers, to go from virtual to some in-person learning, and if need be, back to full virtual.
“We have to be flexible based on the data and willing to switch models,” he said.
Board member Allison Sorg said of all the models, a full virtual start with a phased-in approach is the safest way to do this right now.”
“I cannot imagine sending kids back to school and heaven forbid, having a student or staff member get sick … and if somebody died,” she said. “I can’t even imagine how tragic that would be for our community and for our schools and our students who are already struggling.”