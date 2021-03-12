The comeback is getting closer.
Stoughton Area School District administrators are aiming to bring all students back to in-person learning five days a week next month, according to a letter sent to families on Wednesday, March 10.
Administrators are scheduled to share their plans at the Monday, March 15, school board meeting to bring back all students in grades K-5 who wish to attend school five days a week on Monday, April 5. At the board meeting on April 5, administrators will share their proposal to bring back all grades 6-12 students five days a week, starting in mid-April.
The school board must approve any plans, per its decision in July to start in a virtual-only format. Other Dane County school districts might or might not have to take similar actions to re-open schools, based on the language of previous policies regarding school format.
In the letter, superintendent Tim Onsager said district administrators have been evaluating the combination of increased staff and community vaccinations, lower case counts in Dane County, and the “negative impact of the pandemic on our students and families.”
“It is essential and now possible under county guidelines to bring more students back to school in person in the Stoughton Area School District,” he wrote. “Our students are struggling academically and social-emotionally.”
The district is terming this next step “Phase 3 of reopening,” with Phase 1 the enhanced virtual learning to begin the school year, and Phase 2 the current hybrid model.
The proposal would end the current A and B days, though all school start/end times would remain the same: Grades K-5: 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; River Bluff: 9 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.; Stoughton High School: 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
“Virtual Vikings” in grades 3-12 will learn concurrently with in-person students through Zoom, with new instruction days a week. They won’t be online for seven hours a day, though, and will have regular breaks throughout the day, including every passing period, lunch and recess.
Also, not every class is a full period of instruction, according to the district plan, as students will sometimes work in large group instruction in the beginning of the period, and then on their own during the second half.
The letter asks all families with students in grades 3-12 to complete the survey by Monday, March 15 at 8 a.m. Families with students in grades K-2 should only complete the survey if they wish to change their child’s placement.