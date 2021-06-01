Stoughton Area School District officials will consult with the families on how to potentially honor two students of the Class of 2021 who died before they could graduate.
In October 2013, Michael Iverson, 10, was killed when a drunk driver struck the van he was in as his family returned from a volleyball tournament. In September 2017, Emma Sorensen, 14, died from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash while on her way to a cross country dinner with members of the team.
Last week, Stoughton High School senior Mara Hann started a petition on Change.org to find a way to honor the two. On the Change.org page, which had 3,177 signatures as of Tuesday, June 1, Hann wrote, “When presented the idea of mentioning Emma Sorensen and Michael Iverson at graduation, Mr. Kruse disagreed with the idea on the basis that it has not been done in the past. With enough people, we may be able to change minds and include the whole class in our graduation.”
In a Wednesday, May 26 post on the Stoughton, Wisconsin Neighborhood Group page, district superintendent Tim Onsager wrote that the district is in the process of talking with the families “to determine what they may want and what would be appropriate.”