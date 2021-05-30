District considers referendum in 2022

Potential 2022 SASD referendum scenarios

Scenario 1 - $18.9 million

● Referendum effect on mill rate starting in 2024 would be offset by retiring debt

● $8.6 million critical infrastructure needs at all schools, including flooring, windows, asphalt HVAC improvements, SHS kitchen and cafeteria improvements; eliminate former Yahara building

● $10.3 Million in additional high priority considerations, including the Fox Prairie Elementary gym addition ($3.68 million), Kegonsa Elementary gym addition ($4.29 million), Community Gym ($7.9 million) and Kegonsa Elementary remodeling ($8.6 million)

● Estimated tax increase for owner of $250,000 home from current tax rate: $0

Scenario 2 - $47 million

● Referendum would increase mill rate from $0.57 to $1.54 from 2023-24; includes all Scenario 1 items, plus:

● Convert Sandhill Elementary to a middle school campus, adding a gym to accommodate middle school programming needs (replacing the community gym), and remodeling the existing space to accommodate middle school students

● Convert River Bluff Middle School to an elementary campus, remodeling the existing space to accommodate elementary students

● Raze the Community (1892) Building

● Remodel Kegonsa Elementary to create modern learning spaces

● Add additional gym spaces at Kegonsa and Fox Prairie

● Eliminate the maintenance shop and build a new facility on former school Yahara property

● Estimated tax increase for owner of $250,000 home from current tax rate: $243

Scenario 3 - $62 million

● Referendum would increase mill rate from $0.57 to $2.02 from 2023-24; includes all Scenario 2 items, with the following modification:

● Removes all renovations and additions associated with Kegonsa and replaces them with a new school that has larger classrooms and meets modern learning needs

● Estimated tax increase for owner of $250,000 home from current tax rate: $363

Scenario 4 - $51.3 million

● Referendum would increase mill rate from $0.57 to $1.63 from 2023-24; includes all Scenario 2 items, with the following modification:

● Removal of Kegonsa

● Additional classroom space, more comprehensive remodeling, and a larger gym added onto Fox Prairie

● Estimated tax increase for owner of $250,000 home from current tax rate: $265

(Source - SASD capital maintenance notes for 5/17 school board meeting)