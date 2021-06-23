As state legislators battle over the 2021-23 budget, Stoughton Area School District officials are concerned and some angered over what some feel is the recent politicization of public schools.
District superintendent Tim Onsager updated board members on the latest news from the state’s joint finance committee, which has been working on the biennial budget and a recommendation for legislators.
“Even though they have a five-some billion dollar surplus, the money they put into education is for property tax purposes,” he said. “It does not allow districts the recommendation to increase the revenue limit or cap by anything, it’s a zero increase.”
While he’s “all for property taxes going down,” Onsager said there’s a larger issue at stake in kids’ education.
“By not investing anything in increasing revenue for our caps for our kids, you’re sending a message that you’re not investing in our future,” he said. “With the surplus, our legislators have a once in a lifetime chance to invest in not only education, but infrastructures. And I think their current budget is falling short.”
Onsager said state legislators are counting on districts using the federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to balance their budgets for the next two years; something he said those were never intended for.
“The money the federal government allocated to help schools come out of the pandemic to focus on learning loss, all the extra expenses during the pandemic, it’s now going to be used to balance budgets, to keep the lights on, operational,” he said.
Board president Frank Sullivan, a native Texan, called the situation “depressing.”
“This was once a state that valued public education and was in the forefront nationally on public education, and every year it feels more and more like Texas,” he said. “It seems there is an intention to privatize the public schools because they are seen as a source of money for private speculators, and I find that unconscionable.”
Board member Joe Freye was clear he’s had enough with the situation.
“It’s disgusting, it’s disgraceful, it’s destructive, and I don’t know at what point we got to the point where educating our kids wasn’t something that was a priority for the state government,” he said. “It’s a very basic thing for a government to educate its children, so we have a functioning society and kids who can go out in the world and contribute.
“I don’t know what we can do as a school board (but) sitting here quietly and taking it isn’t getting it done.”
Onsager said he’s heard that Gov. Tony Evers, a former state superintendent of schools, could veto part or all of the budget if he disagrees with the school funding.
“He does have one of the stronger partial vetoes in the country (but) I’m a little discouraged that education can’t be a bipartisan endeavor; that the future of our kids and education is something that is being very political, with both sides on polarizing opposites,” he said. “Both chambers are set to take it up next week. I would encourage anybody to let your voices be heard.”