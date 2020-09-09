Dane County health officials have amended their schools reopening plan to allow in-person instruction to students with a disability and/or individualized education programs.
On Monday, Sept. 1, Public Health Madison and Dane County released the amendment to Emergency Order No. 9, originally issued Aug. 21. The change, which went into effect Sept. 2, allows for in-person instruction for students in any grade with a disability and/or an Individualized Education Program who, due to their unique needs, may need to receive in-person instruction under state law.
Public and private school buildings and grounds remain able to open for in-person instruction of students in grades K-2, with precautions. Students in grades 3-12 are still required to begin the school year virtually, until county health orders allow them to return.