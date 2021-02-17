While the latest federal health guidelines suggest schools can fully open based on COVID-19 data, Stoughton Area School District administrators are waiting to hear from Dane County.
District superintendent Tim Onsager told board members at their Monday, Feb. 15, meeting that the Centers for Disease Control updated its guidelines for schools on Feb. 12, but he was still waiting to confirm those with Public Health Madison and Dane County.
According to the CDC, Dane County is currently in a “moderate” transmission threshold — the second-lowest of four levels — with an average of 16.1 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. It is in the “low” transmission category for percent of positive tests, at around 3%, Onsager said.
The new CDC guidelines state that schools in the low or moderate categories for these factors can fully open schools to K-12 instruction, with physical distancing of 6 feet or more to the “greatest extent possible.”
But what does the “greatest extent possible” mean?
Onsager said he’s asked Public Health Madison and Dane County officials to define that before taking any further steps.
“That’s the million-dollar question,” Onsager said. “Some school districts are reading this as… it says we should be fully open, so we’re bringing everybody back and the only way to do that is to be less than six feet.”
Onsager said most classes in the district, which is on a hybrid model with students attending twice a week in-person, have around eight to 10 students. He said with 6-foot social distancing, classrooms have a capacity limit of around 14, which is significantly fewer than an average classroom of 20 students or more during full in-person learning.
“We have a little bit of room to bring in more face to face, but if we are following the six feet, we can’t,” Onsager said.
Complicating matters is the fact that not all health experts even agree on how far people need to stay apart to safely socially distance from each other, Onsager added.
“There’s some debate across the country, should it be six feet or three feet?” he said. “There are some experts that are saying three feet might be enough.”
Onsager said the “only way” the district could bring all students and staff back full time for five days a week is if people would be allowed to be closer than six feet apart.
“And that’s not something I’m advocating right now, it’s not something I’m saying we should discuss,” he explained. “We need to know what this means to the greatest extent possible … and I would hope that we could vaccinate our staff before we do that.