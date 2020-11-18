There will be no police stationed in Stoughton schools for the remainder of the school year.
With potentially painful budget cuts looming, the Stoughton Area School District board voted unanimously at its Monday, Nov. 16, meeting to not renew a contract with the City of Stoughton to provide a school resource officer at Stoughton High School.
The district had paid 75% of the $62,000 salary, with the city paying 25%. It will be the first time it will be without an SRO since the position was added in April 2013.
The district’s contract with the city for the position expired over the summer, but city staff were comfortable operating under the terms of the previous contract to give the district more time to come to a decision. In September, the district created a committee to help shape the role of that position, but with COVID-19 shutting down classrooms and creating even more budgetary havoc, district superintendent Tim Onsager said the timing wasn’t right to renew the contract.
“In the virtual world, we have not utilized the SRO (and) we are facing a pretty hefty budget deficit next year, “ he said. “It is very hard for me to recommend an approval of a contract in November when I know in January and February I will be coming to the board with recommendations to make cuts which may include eliminating some positions, and right now our SRO contract is equivalent to one teaching position.”
Onsager said he met with police chief Greg Leck and mayor Tim Swadley a few weeks ago to let them know of his recommendation. He said other school districts have been also struggling with how to utilize the SRO in the COVID-19 shutdown environment.
“This recommendation does not mean that at some point we cannot sit back down with the city if we determine we want to pursue an SRO in the future,” he said. “It does not slam that door, it just says right now we are not entering into a contract.”
Board member Steve Jackson said the district still needs to evaluate the need of an SRO going forward. Many school districts across the country have canceled or rethought having a police presence in schools this year, partly in response to the wave of racial protests over the summer.
“I don’t believe there should be police in schools (but) there was significant community support (for an SRO),” he said. “We owe the community to at least run through that process and say, ‘Here’s what that (role) might look like, reimagined.’”
Board member Yolibeth Rangel-Fitzgibbon agreed, saying the district has other priorities, dealing with COVID-19 and budget issues.
“We can wait, and once I know this shall pass, too, and then we’ll go back to school, and then by that time, we can resume the committee and talk about what the SRO should be or should not,” she said.
Board member Joe Freye said the board first needs to hear a staffing recommendation and an updated budget forecast and, can’t have the discussion about the position “in a vacuum.”
“There are times when we didn’t have (an SRO), and we still had a functioning high school,” he said. “If we’re going to look at the budget and come to the conclusion that yeah, we’d really like to have one, but we’d really rather have all these other things, then I don’t think we need to have the conversation about the SRO at all.”