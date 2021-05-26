What inspired you to get into education?
I was inspired by my family — I am the oldest of seven and always enjoyed my time with my younger siblings.
What was the most challenging part of your job?
Dealing with too much to do with too little time. There is never enough time to cover all the material we are asked to teach in the day, and not enough time to finish the work during school hours.
What was the most satisfying part of your job?
Spending time with 10 and 11 year olds. They are awesome. I enjoy the students’ energy, their great thinking and humor. It was great to see them grow, apply new learning and begin to wonder and question things. I have also had the best folks to work with. I really enjoy my time with the staff at Sandhill.
What has this last year been like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The last year has been difficult for everyone, teachers were no exception. While on Zoom everything took much longer and it was difficult to connect both technically and personally. I appreciate all the support families provided all year while helping their students be successful.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the district?
I loved when students asked the question which led perfectly to the next part of any discussion. That always led to a small celebration. It showed such great thinking and connecting of the dots. I enjoyed teaching the 50 states to music, helping students find the book that would help them enjoy reading more, and of course showing them mistakes are ok by my own examples. (Students love catching those). There was also the student who passed out in class by holding his breath, that was fun.
What will you miss the most about your job?
The interaction with the students and their families. I am thankful that we live in Stoughton, and I often run into those students and parents. I will also miss my time with co-workers. I have enjoyed working with all of them, especially the people on the fifth grade team.
Why are you retiring now, and what are your plans?
I am retiring now because it feels like the right time with my family. My husband and I hope to travel and spend more time with our kids.