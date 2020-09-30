With a plan now in hand from the district on restarting school for students in grades K-2, the Stoughton school board has scheduled a special meeting on that topic for Thursday, Oct. 1.
While the board is set to meet just a few days later at its scheduled meeting on Monday, Oct. 5,
president Frank Sullivan said he scheduled the special session because there has been “significant concern from the community about what school would look like when we started bringing students back.”
“The administration is now ready to tell us that,” he emailed the Hub Monday night. “People are anxious.”
Sullivan said while restart plans are on the agenda for a possible vote on Thursday, that isn’t a certainty.
School started virtually in the district on Sept. 1, with Dane County regulations keeping all but K-2 students out of schools. Meanwhile, the district has opted for an all-virtual start while consulting with county health officials on the possibilities of introducing K-2 students back in small groups.