For the third straight year, Frank Sullivan’s peers on the Stoughton Area School Board have re-elected him as president.
Sullivan received a unanimous vote to continue to lead the board, which met Monday, April 26, at its annual reorganizational meeting to choose new officers for the next year.
Sullivan was first elected to the board in 2013, serving one term. After leaving the board in 2016, he returned the following year, when the board appointed him to fill a vacant seat. He has been elected president each year since 2018.
“The last year has been very difficult for our entire community, but especially for our school community. I am grateful to my fellow board members for their trust, and I look forward to working with them to build a stronger district that serves all of our families,” Sullivan wrote in an email to the Hub Tuesday.
Joe Freye and Jill Patterson will switch roles, with Freye to serve as the treasurer and Patterson as vice-president. Yolibeth Fitzgibbon-Rangel will remain clerk, and Holly Tellander will serve as deputy clerk.