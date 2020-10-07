Zenda (Bostrack) Moore, age 66, of River Falls passed away at her home surrounded by her family. She was born the daughter to Jack and Marilyn (Nelson) Bostrack on May 9, 1954 in Ft. Leonard Wood, Montana.
She graduated from River Falls High School in 1972 and worked as Office Manager at Associated Dental for the past 40 years, which was a profession she loved and gained many wonderful relationships as a result.
She belonged to “Sweet 16” and “Mockingbirds” and had so many other loyal and true friendships. Cooking was a passion she discovered a love for and was very good at. She fiercely loved her family, and their time spent together.
Her family can describe Zenda as a very loyal, thoughtful, kind and giving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband, of 49 years, Steve; son, Chad (Shannon) Moore and their daughter, Makenna; son, Jason (Katie) Moore and their children, Zelli, Kira and Aubree; her mother, Marilyn Bostrack; sisters, Tamara (Doug) Ducklow, Tonnja (Patrick) Magee; mother-in-law, Dolores Moore; brother-in-law, Michael Moore; sister-in-law, Sandy Moore; cherished nieces, nephews and other family. Zenda is preceded in death by her father, Jack Bostrack; father-in-law, Kenneth Moore; brother-in-law, Thomas Moore and sister-in-law, Linda Moore.
A private family memorial service was held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Ezekiel Lutheran Church. A public Celebration of Zenda’s life followed the service on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at The Pavilion at Glen Park, guests are asked to bring a chair, cooler and miller lite for a 5 p.m. toast.
Memorials may be directed to the Rhinos Foundation P.O. Box 689
River Falls, WI 54022 or rhinosfoundation.org .
Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.