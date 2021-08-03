Wilbur ( ‘Wil’, ‘Rip’) Venske

Wil Venske, age 89, passed away on Thursday July 29, 2021 at his home in Stoughton.
Wil was born on Feb. 25, 1932 near Wausau. He served in the US Navy, taught at the Stoughton High School for over 30 years, owned a small business, and loved this community in which he lived for almost 60 years.
He is survived by one brother, his three children and their families, as well as his wife of many years. A more extensive obituary will be in next week’s Stoughton Courier Hub.
A celebration of life open house will be held at the Stoughton Senior Center
on Sunday August 15, 2021 from 1-4 p.m.
His family is looking forward to hearing your stories and sharing many great memories.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Stoughton Senior Center.