Wendy Lea Johnson, aged 70, passed away at Skaalen nursing home in Stoughton on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was born in Madison on May 23, 1951, the daughter of Roger and Maxine (Holland) Johnson.
Wendy is survived by two daughters, Deanna (Curt) Drafall and Lisa Blumer; three granddaughters; two great granddaughters; and five sisters, Terry Campbell, Patty (Truman) Strommen, Lori (Paul) Rockwell, Cindy Aaberg (David Lyons), Tammie Houser; and her long-time companion, David Rich.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Johnson; a sister, Jodie Densmore; brother-in-law, Michael Campbell; niece, Sara Johnson; and nephew, Troy Strommen.
The family would like to thank the staff at Skaalen nursing home for taking such good care of her over the last several months. Private memorial services will be held.
Private memorial services will be held.
