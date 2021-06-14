Toni J. Howell, age 54, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was born in Madison on Aug. 29, 1966, the daughter of Royce and Charmaine (Lohr) Howell.
Toni enjoyed motorcycle rides, fishing trips up north, and growing prize-winning giant pumpkins. Toni's children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she loved them with her whole heart and soul. She was a genuine and kindhearted woman who was loved immensely and will be missed terribly.
Toni is survived by her lifelong companion, Rick Jolivette; daughter, Lacy Leikness; son, Chad (Lauren) Leikness; mother, Charmaine Howell; sisters, Tracy (Robert), Kelly, and Staci Howell; grandchildren, Junior, Lennox, and Landon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.
Toni was preceded in death by her father, Royce Howell, and sister, Jamie Howell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Stoughton Baptist Church, 125 Co Rd B, Stoughton, WI 53589, with a celebration of life reception immediately following.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com