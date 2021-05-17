Teresa Mae Lankey, age 54, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, surrounded by those she loved. After a long four-year battle with cancer she finally made her well-deserved trip to heaven to see her other daughter, Teresa, whom she was unable to meet on Earth. She was born on May 12, 1967, in Madison, the daughter of Phillip and Bonnie (Kerns) Rodenschmit.
Teresa graduated from Middleton High School in 1985. She married the love of her life, Mike Lankey, on Feb. 14, 1995, at a beautiful service in Jamaica. She was then blessed with two daughters who were truly her pride and joy. Teresa enjoyed anything that involved spending time with Mike and her two girls. Whether it was boating days on Lake Kegonsa with friends, taking family vacations to Florida or cheering on the girls during their sporting events, Teresa loved it all.
She also enjoyed talking to her sister every morning and spending lots of Saturday mornings having coffee and shopping with her dear friends across the street. Teresa was a very active member of LakeView Church where she spent many Sundays praising the Lord. One of Teresa’s greatest attributes was her unbelievable kindness and willingness to serve others, she truly had the biggest heart anyone had ever seen.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Coley Lankey and Sammy Lankey; sister, Kim (Tim) Hameister; brother, Eric Rodenschmit; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Phillip Rodenschmit, Jr.
Visitation will be held at Lakeview Church, 2200 Lincoln Ave., Stoughton, from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021. A funeral service will be held at the church immediately following the visitation on Saturday.
Memorials may be made in Teresa’s name in the gift of flowers for the service.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590