On Aug. 11, 1992, our beloved son, Tanner North Falligant was born. All boy, he loved trucks, tractors and living on the farm.
Growing up, he had a need for speed be it on a bicycle, skateboard or dirt bike. From his dad, Tanner inherited a mechanical mind and an ability to repair just about anything. Spending countless hours tinkering in the shop with his dad, Tanner was inspired to become a diesel mechanic. Graduating from Stoughton High School in 2011, he went on to graduate from Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Chicago in 2014. Most recently, he was employed by Lakeside International in Janesville. There he enjoyed the challenges of the work and the comradery of his fellow mechanics.
Additionally, Tanner was blessed with a tight-knit group of friends whom he camped, hunted, bowled, and attended country music events with. Yet the two people who brought him absolute joy and happiness were his fiancé, Christina Hunkins and his nine-year-old son, Dalynn. Tanner and Christina were in the early stages of building their home and were planning an outdoor wedding in 2022.
Sadly, early on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, while on his way to go deer hunting, he had a tragic motor vehicle accident, which took his life instantly.
Son, Dalynn shares Tanner's love of anything that moves fast and on wheels. Together with Christina, they raced and maintained go-karts. Dalynn was always under Tanner's watchful eyes and will forever be.
In addition to Christina and Dalynn, he leaves behind his parents, Kent and Lita Falligant; Christina's parents, Juanita (Carl) Weinert and Jim (Monica) Hunkins; grandmother, Karen Balis; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Louis and Jean Falligant; maternal grandfather, Bill Balis; his cousin Taylor Falligant; and his beloved dog, Ruby.
A Celebration of Tanner's Life will be held at a later date in 2021. Memorials may be made to the family for Dalynn's college education. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51
(608) 873-4590