Susan Ann "Snooz" Nelson, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Madison Pointe Senior Care. She was born on Feb. 23, 1953, in Stoughton, the daughter of Claire and Asula (Meistner) Nelson. Susan graduated from Stoughton High School in 1972.
Susan worked at K-Mart, Woodmans, and REM in Madison for many years. She loved her cats, had a great sense of humor and a sweet tooth.
Susan is survived by sister, Nancy (Melvin) Harried; nephews, Jeffery (Carol) Harried, Jerry (Traci) Harried, Kevin (Michaele) Harried, Gary (Karrie) Nelson and Brian (Donna) Nelson; and 11 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn (Howard) Nelson; and nephew, James Nelson.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51, Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 5, 2021, with Pastor Erik Bakken presiding. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Memorials may be made to Claws 2 Paws Animal Supply or Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank the people at Madison Pointe, Agrace HospiceCare, and SSM Home Health for their great care of Susan. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590