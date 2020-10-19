Steven M. Fuller, age 64 of Boscobel, passed away on Friday October 16, 2020, at Riverdale Health System in Muscoda. He was born May 8, 1957, in Stoughton, Wisconsin, the son of Harold and Donna (Lombardo) Fuller.
Steve worked mainly as a bartender, in several establishments. He is survived by a son, Jonathan Fuller, of Minnesota; two sisters; Stella (Steven) Kant of Wentworth South Dakota and Shan (Bob) Vale of Boscobel; and one Brother; Bob (Jane) Lombardo of Poynette, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Cheryl Hearth, Mari Janye Fuller, and one brother, Jeff Fuller.
According to Steven's wishes, there will be no formal service or visitation, due to the COVID-19 virus. The Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Steven M. Fuller, please visit our floral store at https://www.kendallfuneralservice.com/obituary/Steven-Fuller/sympathy.