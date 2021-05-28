Sonjia J. Olstad, age 81, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Jan. 27, 1940, in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of Richard and Phyllis (Brown) Luhman. Sonjia graduated from Belvidere High School in 1958 and Northern Illinois University in 1962. She married James "Jim" Olstad on Aug. 7, 1965, in Belvidere, Illinois.
Sonjia was a teacher for nearly 40 years, primarily at Oregon High School. She was a volunteer at Skaalen Home in Stoughton, World Dairy Expo and the Boone County Fair. Sonjia was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, the Skaalen Auxiliary Board and the Prairie Grange in Belvidere.
Sonjia and Jim loved to travel to destinations like Europe, including Norway, and throughout the United States. They lived in Nigeria, Africa for three years. Sonjia had an amazing green thumb and loved her flower garden. She was always very upbeat with a positive attitude and had a love for life. Sonjia loved playing cards and dominos as well as watching Wheel of Fortune. Sonjia was a caretaker for her Aunt Lydia and many others. She always loved to entertain family and friends for the holidays as well as other parties. Sonjia loved making toffee and giving it away.
Sonjia is survived by her husband Jim Olstad; daughter, Kristin (Pat) Ciabattari; son, Eric (Angie) Olstad; three sisters-in-law, Jan Luhman, Helen Olstad and Elaine Olstad; grandson, Connor Ciabattari; three granddaughters, Emma Olstad, Abriana Ciabattari and Molly Olstad; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Paul Cunningham; sister, Carol Lusz; brother, Richard "Dickie" Luhman; four brothers-in-law, Roger "Ike" Olstad, Wayne Olstad, Donny Olstad and Vince Tranchita; two sisters-in-law, Rose Tranchita, infant, Joyce Olstad; and a special aunt, Lydia Luhman Pederson.
A funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021, with the Rev. Bill Lehman presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via live stream may visit Sonjia’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 -7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The family would like to thank the entire staff from Agrace HospiceCare as well as Dr. Todd Goldman and his staff at UW Hospital for the amazing care that they have shown to Sonjia and the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
