Shirley Leone Stokstad, age 91, died Saturday Aug. 15, 2020, after a brave battle from
complications resulting from a broken hip in late March 2020. Shirley made headlines and was showered with gifts, as the ﬁrst baby born in Stoughton on Jan 1,1929 to John and Viola (Johnson) Moe. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1947 and started work soon after as a secretary at the Helen Bjoin Agency. On July 12, 1948 she married the late Douglas Stokstad, her true love. She left work to raise their family of four John, Bruce, Dan and Sara. Once Sara was in school, she joined her husband in
their ﬂedgling business, Stoughton Garden which later became Stoughton Floral. She continued to work after Doug’s passing in 2003 and well into her retirement in her 80’s.
In 1978 she and Doug were honored by the city as King and Queen of the Sytende Mai weekend for their many contributions to the city of Stoughton. Shirley and Doug enjoyed ﬁshing and bird watching by themselves and with their good friends. They loved traveling with their friends to Canada as well as trips to Montana where her daughter Sara lives and Bruce in Seattle. She spent the years since Doug’s passing
living quietly in Vennevol and enjoying holiday get togethers with her family. Shirley is survived by her children: John (Sheila of Stoughton, Bruce (special friend Susan McNamara) of Seattle, Dan (Deb) of Stoughton and Sara (Butch) Parr of Whiteﬁsh Montana, her sister Mary Lou Breese of Janesville, grandchildren Michael, Mathew, Kevin, Aaron and Woodrow Stokstad, Maggie Sokolick, Abbey and
Dylan Parr, nephews Kevin and Eric Breese and nine great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
Shirley outlived all her friends and acquaintances and was a great gal. She will be dearly missed by her family.
A private service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton with Rev. Dick Halom presiding.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton.
Special thanks to Karen Kotajarvi for her friendship and help, and to Agrace HospiceCare.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
