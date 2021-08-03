Shirley L. Metrey, age 82, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Stoughton Health. She was born on Feb. 23, 1939, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Orval and Clara Mason. Shirley graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee. She married Roger Metrey on March 7, 1980.
Shirley retired from Milwaukee County. She was a member of Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church in Stoughton. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family — especially her grandchildren, who meant the world to her. She was the best wife and mother anyone could ever ask for.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Roger; son, Bob (Erin) Mason; stepdaughter, Christine (Dave) Vanderlinden; stepson, David Metrey; six grandchildren, Daulton and Jared Mason, Nickolas (Amanda) and Markus Vanderlinden, and Lauren and Alyssa Metrey; and two great-grandchildren, Aria and Ava Vanderlinden. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Marlene (Ron) Marshall, Carol (Jerry) Graske, Jenny (Otto) Berg and Philly (Dempsey) Boxrucker; and two brothers, Ernie (Ruthie) Mason and Bobby (Carol) Mason.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590