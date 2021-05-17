On May 2, 2021, Shirley Ann LaZotte passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in her home in Stoughton, where she lived for the last 50 years.
Shirley was born on August 31, 1930, in the home of her maternal grandparents on their farm near Neillsville, Wisconsin. After graduating from Neillsville High School, Shirley married Glenn Joseph LaZotte, with whom she raised four children. Due to Glenn’s changing roles with his employer, the family moved from Neillsville to Stoughton in 1955, back to Neillsville in 1960, and then returned to Stoughton in the summer of 1970.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, her eldest child Linda Lou (LaZotte) Gross, and her parents Arthur John Haugen and Helen (Wegner) Haugen.
Shirley is survived by her children Bruce Arthur LaZotte and his spouse Rhonda (Rein) LaZotte, Denise Ann LaZotte and her spouse Kirby Fredericks, and Paul Glenn LaZotte. Shirley is further survived by her grandchildren Kate (LaZotte) Langfeldt and her spouse Charles Langfeldt, Kyle LaZotte and his fiancée Chayse Hermanson, Eric Gross, and Heather (Gross) Somoye and her children Dante Neal and Aaiden Somoye.
Shirley’s family will hold a private memorial service. Memorials may be made directly to the Agrace Foundation or to any other charity of your choice.
