Shelley Ann Muller was born Jan. 5, 1952 in Sioux City, Iowa. She was welcomed by her adoptive parents, Alton and Eileene Muller, and her brother, Steve, when she was 6 months old.
She traveled to her new home during a snowstorm; the storm was so severe they needed to stop for an overnight stay and the only place available was an unused room over a local tavern.
Shelley grew up in Charles City, Iowa and while attending school learned to play the flute, which she enjoyed throughout her life. During high school, Shelley went by the nickname SAM.
She attended the University of Northern Iowa and Winona State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree. She enjoyed trips with her parents before leaving for college, traveling to California and the east coast, visiting Washington D.C. and all its sites.
As an adult, Shelley was very interested in finding her birth mother. Unfortunately, her birth mother, Shirley, had died by that time, but she was able to connect with her four half-siblings.
Shelley worked in a variety of settings in the Minneapolis area and in the Stoughton area she worked at Walmart and for Community Living Connections before retiring. She loved cats and had special memories of Tiffany, Rusty and Molly. She loved to read, knit, attend Bible studies, and do jigsaw puzzles. She could do the puzzles without even referring to the picture on the box! Shelley’s smile warmed many people’s hearts.
Shelley was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Eileene Muller. She is survived by her brother, Steve, sister-in-law, Linda, nephew, James Muller (Emily) and their two children, Jameson and Erica. She is also survived by her four half-siblings, Victor (Donna) Helmick, Doug (Kim) Helmick, David (Kelley) Helmick, and Ann (Mikeal) Smith.
Thanks to Dr. William Heifner for his expert care and kindness. Thanks also to the staff at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living for their care, especially for helping her participate in activities.
Memorials can be given in her name to the Stoughton Baptist Church where she was a member or the Dane County Humane Society. Shelley appreciated the work of the Humane Society and always obtained her kittens from the society.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton with Rev. Mark Weiss presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Monday.
