Shelby Jo Nelson Bartz

Devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, niece, and grandmother, Shelby Jo’s life didn’t come to an end with her passing on April 6, 2021, her loved ones will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Shelby Jo was a proud “Viking” graduating from Stoughton High School in 1993, still keeping in touch with her “fab 5” after all these years. Once you have a true friendship nothing can break that bond.
Shelby had various occupations through the years managing for Subway- she prided herself on helping open several Subways in the area. She also worked at Stoughton Hospital in environmental service. Shelby completed her nursing assistant certificate and enjoyed taking care of people in their homes. She loved that the individuals could stay in the comfort of their home and she could take care of them.
Shelby Jo met the love of her life and soul mate Brad Bartz on July 9, 1999 and together they raised five children, Malorie, Tyler, Sheryl Lynn, Ruby and Bradley. Shelby Jo’s greatest life achievement was her children. She knew very early on that she wanted to be a mother.
The simplest pleasures in life brought such joy to Shelby. She loved spending time with her family, she loved quality time with her parents, time with her friends she always treasured. Being a “Gammie” made her soul shine. She adored all three of her grandbabies, Sophia, Emma and Hannah, who will miss their Gammie tremendously.
Shelby Jo will also be deeply missed by her loving parents, Guy W. and Arlene (Phillips) Nelson; her sister, Amie (Jim) Edgington; her brother, Chad W. Nelson; many nieces and nephews, especially James “Gerber Baby” Edgington II and “Her Sammy” Samantha Jean Young; aunts, uncles and friends.
Shelby is now reunited in heaven with her son, Tyler Bailey, who she lost in 2013. Others that welcomed her in heaven were grandparents, Arthur and Ruby Phillips, Burlyn and Joyce Nelson, and Ralph Knappenberger.
It’s never goodbye it’s see you later. When we see the sunflowers we will always think of you!
