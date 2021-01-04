Sharon L. (Gilson) Schmudlach, age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday Jan. 2, 2021 at Skaalen Home in Stoughton. She was born January 12, 1945 in Stoughton to the late Loy and Viola Gilson. Sharon is a graduate of Stoughton High School and attended beauty school after that. Sharon married Roger P. Schmudlach on April 22, 1967.
Sharon worked for over 40 years as a beautician at Betty’s Boutique and B & K Hair Designers in Stoughton. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, enjoyed playing Euchre, was a cat lover, and was always up for a trip to the casino.
Sharon is survived by her daughters Tammy (Rich) Smithback and Jennifer Schmudlach; grandchildren Austin, Arin and Emma Smithback; brother Lynn (Linda) Martin; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Harold Eldred, and her husband Roger Schmudlach.
Sharon will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lutheran Cemetery South.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Thank you to the staff Skaalen Home and also at Agrace HospiceCare.
