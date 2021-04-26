Ruth E. Erickson, age 94, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Evansville Manor. She was born in Edgerton in 1926, the daughter of Alfred and Emma Osterberg. Ruth graduated from Edgerton High School in 1943.
On Oct. 7, 1945 she married Sidney Erickson. Ruth loved to cook and always had something special for family and friends. She was a very talented seamstress, making parachutes during WWII, wedding dresses and many clothing items. Ruth enjoyed babysitting for local families.
She was a longtime member of Cooksville Lutheran Church.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Mary (James) Hemmersbach; four grandchildren, Michael (Diane), JoEllen (Mark) Winterton, Jeffrey (Marie), and Melissa Scott; seven great grandchildren, Kyle (Taylor), Shawn, Kayla, Colton, Jenna, Will and Oliver; sister-in-law, Elaine (Ron) Vesterdahl; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers, Russell, Neil, and Howard.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Cooksville Lutheran Church, 11927 W. Church Street, with Rev. Rodney Nordby officiating.
Burial will follow in Cooksville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Cooksville Lutheran Church. A special thank you to Stoughton Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, SSM Health Hospice, Monroe Clinic Hospice, and Evansville Manor for their care and compassion.
A special thank you to Diana and Jackie for transportation at this difficult time.
Please share your memories of Ruth by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
