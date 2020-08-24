Ruby Lucille (Olson) Scheldrup, age 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Skaalen Home. She was born April 28, 1924 in Fort Atkinson. Ruby married Sidney Scheldrup April 25, 1948, and together they had three daughters. Ruby was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Ruby was employed by Skaalen Home for 25 years before her retirement. She loved to travel the United States, and especially enjoyed the annual trip to Door County with her daughters. Each and every family trip
was recorded with photos taken with the variety of cameras that Ruby collected over the years.
Ruby is survived by her children; Rebecca (Larry) Gloyd, Cindy (James) Ellis, and Jill (Tom) Donahey, granddaughters Tracey (Charles) Hartley, Tamara (Jim) Gloyd, and Zoe Donahey, grandson, Nick (Chaimaa) Ellis, and five great grandchildren; Kyle, Blake, and Blair Hartley, Paige and Parker Lehman-Gloyd.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Scheldrup, and grandson, Patrick Gloyd.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 29, 2020, at Lutheran South Cemetery, 2490 County Hwy A, Stoughton, WI 53589.
Due to COVID19 please wear masks and practice social distancing at the cemetery.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Skaalen Home for their loving care and support over the last six years.
