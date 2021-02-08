It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Roger Donald Endl (Leesburg, Florida), who passed away on Jan. 29, 2021. He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1962. He worked at Williams Buick and Olds for eight years he then went to Uniroyal and retired from there after 43 years. Roger and Judy were married on Aug. 8, 1964.
Roger and Judy adopted their first child in 1966. They went on to have Jennifer in 1972 and Scott in 1974.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Mae Sainsbury, Donald John Endl and step-father Fred Kortte, In-laws Pete and Hazel Bouwma and brother-in-law Duane Dean Gleason.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, his daughter Jennifer (Richard) Tenjum and Alan Endl. He has six sisters, Judy Ullom, Patsy, Cookie, Cindy, Marcia and Dolly. He also has six brothers. Carl Kortte, Bill Kortte, Roger L. Endl, Ronnie. Donnie and Christopher.
He is being missed by the pups, Mollie Mae and Penny Rose. He is out of pain, he got so tired but he is now at peace.
God bless and tell Scott we all say we love and miss him too!
There is no service planned at this time.