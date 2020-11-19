Roberta Lind Brunsell, age 61, of Stoughton, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
She was born on March 3, 1959 and lived in Evansville and Stoughton. She is survived by her mother Joann Brunsell of Stoughton; sisters Kay (Richard) Kruse of St. Paul, Minnesota and Carol (Robert) Schaffner of Kenosha; and nephews Peter Kruse and Drew Schaffner.
Roberta was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father, Robert F. Brunsell, and brother Blair.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services were held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or the Country Animal Haven, 608-212-8729, 1755 Williams Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589, www.facebook.com/CountryAnimalHaven.
Full obituary at www.wardhurtley.com