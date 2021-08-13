On August 8, 2021 Robert L. Drogsvold, aka “John Deere Bob” joined the Lord in his eternal tractor ride peacefully. Born in Stoughton on September 12, 1938, the youngest of ten children to John and Alma Drogsvold. His passion was restoring antique tractors, especially John Deere. Bob enjoyed many tractor rides through the driftless regions of Richland Center, his home for the past 18 years. While in Stoughton he worked as a road patrolman for the Township of Rutland for 32 years. Bob enjoyed farming on Highway A where he raised tobacco and Holstein steers. He was a steward of the land and always slept well after completing a hard day’s work (as his snoring would attest). We were blessed to call you dad and we will miss you forever. Bob is survived by his three children, Sherri (Bob) Lausch, Ronald (Linda) and Mary, all of Stoughton; grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Ardys Stanfield; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Burial took place at Riverside Cemetery. Please share your memories of Bob by posting on his Tribute Wall at:www.CressFuneralService.com.
