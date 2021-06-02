Rita M. Odland, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Skaalen Nursing Home. She was born on Feb. 16, 1933, in Whitewater, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Kramer) Stubbs.
Rita graduated from College High, Whitewater, Wis., in 1951. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Rollin Odland, on Feb. 28, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa. She was a member of St. Ann Parish.
After high school Rita worked at the Jamesway Manufacturing Co. in Fort Atkinson, Wis., until her marriage when she became a homemaker. Rita and her husband, Rollin, lived in several cities in Wisconsin early in their marriage including Whitewater, Beloit, Lancaster, and Milwaukee before establishing their permanent home in Stoughton in 1969. After her children began attending school full-time, she began working part-time as a secretary for St. Ann’s Church, and then later for the Stoughton Public Library as a librarian’s assistant. Rita also volunteered her time with several organizations including the Girl Scouts of America and, after retirement, with the Stoughton Public Library.
Rita was genuine, kind and caring. Her family meant the world to her, and she made it her mission in life to be the best wife, mother and grandmother that she could be. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, golfing, crocheting, needlepoint, and especially baking with and for her family.
Rita is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rollin; daughter, Renee (Floyd) Pratt; two sons, Robin (Anne) Odland and Ross (Susan) Odland; five grandsons, Nate (Kaylee) Pratt, Davis Pratt, Lars Odland, Eric Odland and Torsten (Anna-Claire) Odland; two granddaughters, Amanda (Kenneth) Denton and Elyse Odland; and three great-grandchildren, Christopher Denton, Jonathan Denton and Philippe Pratt. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jonathan Pratt; two brothers, Bobby and Vincent Stubbs; and four sisters, Bernice Powell, Annabelle Malone, Virginia Statz and Viola Welch.
A visitation and funeral service were held at St. Ann Catholic Parish in Stoughton on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Burial was at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be gifted in Rita’s honor to St. Ann Parish, Stoughton Public Library, Skaalen Home or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
