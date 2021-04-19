Richard Lee Ramker, age 77 of Stoughton, a wonderful husband and friend. He peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton.
Richard was born on June 29, 1943 in Colby, to Maxine Ramker. He married Margie Zinke on May 6, 1967 in Oxford. Richard worked as a chef at the Ivy Inn in Madison and took over the Badger Bowl Restaurant in Stoughton for many years prior to working for Dana Corp. for 12 years and Becton Dickinson for over 20 years until he retired.
Richard leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 53 years, Margie; two sisters in law, Helen Thompson and Mollie Zinke; aunt, Betty Peterson and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mom; three brothers in law, Richard Thompson, Gene Zinke and Bobby Zinke.
A funeral service for Richard will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Oxford Bible Church in Oxford with Pastor Paul Scharf officiating. Burial will be in Oxford Village Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed at the following link: https://youtu.be/-ROTiFhVzIM