Patricia A. “Pat” Hanson, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton. She was born on Jan. 7, 1942, the daughter of William and Marie (Saddler) Smith. She married Marlan Hanson on Feb. 29, 1964, (leap year).
As a teen, Pat worked at Bill’s Beer Depot, owned by her father, in Stoughton. She graduated from Marquette University and started working at Dean Clinic on Dec. 1, 1964, as a lab and x-ray technician. After moving to Stoughton, she began working for Dr’s. Hermundstad, Schammel and Hill. She went on to spend the rest of her career in the Dean Health Care System, retiring in 2006. Pat enjoyed cooking, ceramics and spending time with her family.
Patricia is survived by two sons, Todd (Jennifer) and Troy (Nadiia) Hanson; granddaughter, Alona Zhadlun; grandson, Tyler Hanson; and sister-in-law, Sophia Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlan; parents; in-laws; and brother, Phillip Smith.
Due to the guidelines of COVID-19, a private graveside service was held at Graves Cemetery in the Town of Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590