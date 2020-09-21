Norman Lee Venden, born April 10, 1943, suffered a stroke Aug. 29, 2020 at home in Biloxi, Mississippi. A week later he suffered cardiac arrest, was placed on a ventilator which was disconnected Sept. 15, 2020, allowing him to pass. His wife Linda and their pastor from Cedar Lakes Methodist Church, Biloxi, were with him.
Norm was a lifelong passionate and dedicated public servant. He served on the City Council in his hometown of Stoughton, served on the volunteer Fire Department and volunteer EMT service. Norm served as a State Trooper for many years, inspecting trucks and busses and teaching new officers at the Academy.
He had a beautiful bass voice and for many years sang in First Lutheran Church choir and Festival Choir in Stoughton and more recently at Cedar Lakes Church in Biloxi. Norm was also a Gulfport Scottish Rite Mason. He volunteered in community organizations including Stoughton Community Band playing his tenor sax.
Norm was a good man, quietly compassionate, willing to listen and respectfully disagree.
He was preceded in death by his father Olen J. Venden, mother Dorothy (Garfoot) Strickland, twin brothers Harland and Harold Venden, half-brother Jim Strickland, step-father Radford “Buster” Strickland, and niece Leah Beyer.
He will be mourned by his wife of 23 years Linda (Hanson) of Biloxi Mississippi, two sons: Eric and Family (Burlington) and Scott (Watertown), and two sisters: Louise Venden of Provincetown, Massachusetts, her son Nathan Beyer of Boston, his daughter Zoe Beyer, and Diane Venden of Middleton, along with many other relatives and friends, especially SHS Class of 1961.
Norman’s funeral will be held at Cedar Lakes Methodist Church in Biloxi, Mississippi on Thursday, Sept 24, 2020. A celebration of Norm’s life will be held in Stoughton when possible due to the current COVID crisis.
He will be missed by many and by the community he loved.
Riemann Family Funeral Homes, Gulfport MS Phone: 228-539-9800