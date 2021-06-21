Michael J. Mullally, Princeton, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barb, and their two children, Sarah (Micheal) Gerber, and Heather (Bret) Steffen. He was the best grandpa to five grandchildren: Melissa, Sam, Jack, Dylan, and Ewan. He is further survived by his brother Lee (Ann) Mullally of Gainesville, Florida.
Mike was born Dec. 14, 1944 in Milwaukee to Meyer and Irene Mullally. He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1963 and then attended UW-Whitewater where he received his degree in education. He spent his entire teaching career in the Madison Metropolitan School District, retiring in 2002. He and Barb lived in Stoughton until his retirement, when they moved to their beautiful log cabin in Princeton to be closer to their kids and grandkids.
In retirement, Mike enjoyed attending all his grandkids’ events, volunteering at the hospital in Berlin, and playing cards at the Princeton Senior Center.
He was a true gentleman; kind, fair, generous, dedicated, and incredibly heard working. He will be sadly missed by those that knew and loved him.
May the road rise to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
The rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
For more information, and to view a tribute video dedicated Mike’s memory, please refer to wieckiskipchakfunerhome.com. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 26, from 1-4 p.m. at the Mullally home, 732 Twin Oaks Ct., Princeton.
