Michael I. Iverson, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 after a year long battle with non-small cell lung cancer.
He was born in Stoughton on April 30, 1951, the son of Morris and Irene Iverson. Michael graduated from Stoughton High School in 1969. On July 10, 1976 he married Mary Jo Wright.
Together they enjoyed travelling, Badger sports especially Hockey, and spending time with family and friends. Michael worked for Stoughton Trailers until his retirement in 2013. He will be missed and is lovingly survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Jo; two children, Matthew (Deanna) and Anne Iverson; three grandchildren, Hannah, Myles, and Magnus; two sisters, Dianne Dvorak and Peggy (Mark) Mennes; sister-in-law, Marcia Forrer; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; and honorary sister, Barbara Harried.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Michael Thomas Iverson; brother, Richard Forrer; and brother-in-law, Thomas Dvorak.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Highway B, Stoughton, with Rev. Paula Geister-Jones officiating.
Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following the service, in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 AM until the time of services Monday at church.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. A special thank you to the Agrace hospice nurses and CNA’s for their wonderful care of Michael. Please share your memories of Michael by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244