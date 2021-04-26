Melva A. Emerson, age 83, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Sage Meadow of Middleton. She was born on Jan. 2, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Charles Flick and Margaret (McCann) Flick.
Melva graduated from Madison West High School. She married Hugh Emerson on Feb. 27, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa. Melva enjoyed being a full-time homemaker, caring for her husband, son and daughters while gardening and tending to the beautiful flowers in her yard.
Melva loved to travel. She would travel to see her relatives, and even had a chance to explore Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Morocco and more. Melva truly loved spending time with her grandchildren, sometimes for weeks at a time. She was known for her good sense of humor.
Melva is survived by her son, Kurt (Tari) Emerson; daughters, Amy Emerson and Carrie (James) Dyrek; grandchildren, Jamie (Oscar) Diaz, Sara and Maria Fassil, and Avery and Breanna Emerson; and great-grandchildren, Marisol and Sebastian Diaz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugh Emerson; brothers, Jack Flick, Sidney McCann and Leonard Airhart; and sisters, Iris Nordness and Lorette Nechkash.
A public visitation will be held July 19, 2021. A private burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorials in Melva’s name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare (agrace.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
