Mary Coleman

Mary A Coleman, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born on May 3, 1938, in Lacrosse, the daughter of Palmer and Emily Sokolik.
Mary married Eldon Coleman in 1954. She worked as a homemaker helping raise all of her children. Mary enjoyed playing bingo and visiting the casino.
Mary is survived by her six children; James Coleman, Dave (Joyce) Coleman, Melinda Arbuckle, Lori (Richard) Helley, Jeff Coleman and Rose Coleman; cat, Roberto Coleman; three brothers, Jim (Dixie) Sokolik, Jerry (Geri) Sokolik and Ron Sokolik; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eldon Coleman; two brothers, Bill (Cookie) Sokolik and Jack (Barb) Sokolik; sister Eileen Sokolik; and two cats, Tiger and Blackie Coleman.
At Mary’s request, there will be no services held. Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.