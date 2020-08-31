Martin Freck

Martin “Marty” Freck was born on July 20, 1944, to Martin and Dorothy Freck. He was their “only.”
He grew up in Madison and graduated from West High School. He attended the UW on what became a 10 year plan. After his first year, he decided to sow a few oats.
He ventured out west, cowboy-ing on a ranch in the Colorado mountains, as well as a brief stint job as a garbage collector in Las Vegas. That convinced him to enroll again at the UW, but then he heeded the call to defend his country and served in Vietnam in the Air Force. When he returned, he married Jane, his wife of 51 years, and decided it was high time to get serious about finishing his college education. He graduated in Agricultural Economics.
His career began in Minnesota in Agricultural sales. When the Wisconsin territory opened up, he moved his family back to his home state and never left, living in Stoughton for 47 years.
Marty loved everything Wisconsin: Packers, Badgers, hunting, fishing, and the Northwoods. He traveled the state for his job, and in later years he loved travelling the state on his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, Jane, his daughter, Jessica, and his three grandsons, Cole, Everett, and Elias. Marty’s wish was for no services to be held. He disliked being the center of attention.
If you are looking for a cause to donate to in his name, please consider The Warrior Canine Connection. You can give online at: warriorcanineconnection.org. Any checks received will be sent to contribute to their wonderful work training dogs to assist veterans. The webcams of their puppies gave Marty hours of pleasure viewing in his last months. As a vet, I can request a puppy be named in his honor.
Jane and Jessica would like to thank Marty’s wonderful team from Agrace Hospice that made it possible for him to pass peacefully in his home on August 27, 2020.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com