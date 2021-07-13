Markland Olin “Mark” Wyatt, age 65, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born on Sept. 24, 1955, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He married Kelli Kruger on July 16, 2011, in Colorado. In 2017, they moved to Wisconsin and were privileged to live near both of his sons and all of his grandchildren.
Mark received his B.S. in history from UCLA and his M.B.A. from the University of Denver. He didn’t stop at formal education though. Mark was a lifelong learner with a passion for European history, so it is no surprise that he was a big fan of Rick Steves, European football, and political events. He was passionate about traveling the world, and did so often with those he loved.
Mark was a member of many museums and galleries, including the Denver Museum of Art and the Stoughton Opera House. He was a lifelong musician and avid guitar player who recorded his original music; he explored many musical genres over his lifetime.
Mark took extreme pride in his two sons and their many accomplishments. He cherished spending time with his grandkids, and could be found on the floor playing trains, Legos or sitting next to them while they banged away at his fancy keyboard, complete with silly animal sound effects.
An avid outdoor enthusiast, he loved mountain biking, windsurfing, telemark skiing, 10th Mountain Division ski-hut trips and all of the technical gear that came along with it.
Mark had a strong work ethic and spent most of his professional career in the restaurant industry in Summit County, Colorado. He loved creating relationships and helping business owners create successful businesses.
Mark is survived by his wife, Kelli; sons, Justin David (Courtney) Wyatt and Colin Michael (Denae) Wyatt; grandchildren, Liam, Riley, Milo, Dillon and Ellison; brother, Matthew Paul (Nancy) Wyatt; sister, Marianne (Bryce) Hagemeier; mother-in-law, Linda Mansfield; and nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olin and Nona (Markland) Wyatt.
Always the optimist, he met the challenges of life with wisdom and grace and he will be missed.
The family wishes to thank the Agrace Hospice Care staff for their warm and compassionate care of Mark and his loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420