Marilyn J. Nelson, age 66, passed away peacefully on her beloved family farm Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Madison on May 26, 1954, the daughter of Parker and Leona (Clary) Ellingson Sr.
Marilyn grew up in Stoughton and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1972. She worked for Nelson Industries for 30 years.
Marilyn loved to read, shop with her sister, travel, dance, decorate for all seasons, and had a beautiful smile. She enjoyed having fun and was always making people laugh. Marilyn was a life member of Covenant Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her twin sister, Maggie (Bill) Hagen; significant other, Holly Manson; sister, Mary Jo Pledger; brother, Parker (Sheila Sharlow) Ellingson Jr.; nephew, Mike (Leslie) Ellingson; nieces, Pam (John) Simmons and Bonnie (Greg) Moses; several great nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Heidi Ellingson; and brother-in-law, Lee Pledger.
Funeral services were private. Burial took place at Lutheran Cemetery South.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare Inc.
A special thank you to Dr. Sam Lubner and the staff of UW Carbone Cancer Center, and to Agrace HospiceCare, especially Tara. Please share your memories of Marilyn at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
I Live On
Whenever you are missing me
look up to heaven's skies.
I'm the twinkle in the stars,
I'm the sunset and sunrise.
I'm the raindrop and a rainbow.
I'm the ocean's waves of blue;
So everywhere you go you'll know,
I live on, loving you.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244