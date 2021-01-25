Marilyn J. Nelson

Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.