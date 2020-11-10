Marie Emily Schmidt, 54, of West Bend, died on Nov. 3, 2020, after fighting a long battle with cancer.
Marie was born on Sept. 16, 1966, in Stoughton, to Earl and LaVon “Bonnie” (Peetz) Keehn. Marie graduated from Stoughton High School in 1985 and earned an international business degree from UW-Platteville in 1989. She was very active in various organizations and groups; loved traveling, gardening, cooking and enjoying the lake home up north.
Marie really enjoyed genealogy and was able to trace her ancestry to a lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, and thus was an active member with Daughters of American Revolution (DAR). Later, she was able to trace her roots back to the Mayflower which prompted a few trips out to the east coast. Marie always had a thirst for knowledge which tied into her love of history as well as traveling, as numerous trips either abroad or domestic, involved seeing and experiencing history. Her favorite trips were those that crammed the most historical visits as possible in each day’s timeframe.
She also loved politics and religion, never missing a chance to discuss either and was active in both. Her caring and charismatic personality was known immediately by those she met as she was sure to engage everyone around her and use her quick wit to make everyone laugh. Marie would often interject her childhood stories of growing up in a historic house on a dairy and tobacco farm near Cooksville Wisconsin; and how that upbringing laid the foundation to her beliefs and values.
We will all miss her dearly but we are all left with a lifetime of lasting memories and peace knowing that she is in Heaven.
Marie leaves behind her loving husband of 28 years, Tom Schmidt and their daughter, Katrina Schmidt.
She is further survived by her brothers, Bruce (Diane) Keehn, of Evansville and Theodore (Lisa) Keehn, of Cooksville, and her sisters Clarice (Dennis) Green, of Footville, and Joyce (Bruce) Komarowski, of Naples, Fla; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Wayne Keehn.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Nov.14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Alliance Bible Church, 13939 N. Cedarburg Rd., Mequon. Pastor Brian Dainsberg will officiate. Interment to take place following the funeral service. A visitation will take place on Saturday, at the church, from noon to 1:45 p.m. Memorial donations to the church are appreciated.