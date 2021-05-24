Madonna “Donna” Gay Olson Prough, age 84, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, passed on May 20, 2021, surrounded by family. Donna was born to Bernie and Hazel Olson, April 30, 1937, on the family farm in Independence Wisconsin. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1955. She married James K Prough on February 1957 and they spent 62 loving years together raising 4 children. She is survived by her daughters Joni Prough, Judy (Dale) Eggen; son Chris Prough all of Stoughton. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren; Lindsay, Kelly, Matthew, and Collin; 3 great grandchildren Nora, Lily, and Jason. She is also survived by her longtime friend Barb Veum. She was proceeded in death by her husband James Prough; her son Curt Prough; her Parents Bernie and Hazel Olsen; and her brothers Lowell, Merlin, and Bob.
Donna went through a long battle with MS, but never let that stop her from enjoying the things she loved and spending time with her family. She was tenacious and sharp. Donna was an accomplished cross stitcher and seamstress and was never seen without a Sudoku. Donna loved attending baseball games cheering on her family and was a lifelong Cubbies fan who never missed a game. Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; dedicated to her family. Donna loved her birds, especially cardinals and had many bird feeders and was excited every year to see the orioles come to feed on the grape jelly.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday May 26, 2021 at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton, and from 10 a.m. until the service at the church on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Stoughton MARC at 923 N Page St, Stoughton, WI 53589.
