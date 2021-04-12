Lucille M. Sissons, age 89, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on Aug. 25, 1931, in Edgerton, the daughter of Paul and Grace (Lintvedt) Harried. She grew up on a farm in Edgerton.
Lucille married Franklin Sissons on Dec. 19, 1953, in the Town of Christiana. She worked as an activity director at Skaalen for 25 years, leaving in 1984 and after various jobs retired in 1994.
Lucille was a very hard worker. She liked to crochet, sew and hardanger. She loved to bake and cook. She always enjoyed going out for Friday night fish fry. She liked to play Euchre and Bingo and enjoyed traveling with her husband to Las Vegas, Hawaii, Florida and Bahamas. She, along with Frank, lived in Arizona and loved the time spent there.
Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Cindy (Mike) Cutrano and Joan (Mike) Ebner; son, Mike Sissons; three brothers, Martin (Josephine) Harried, Melvin (Nancy) Harried and Arthur (LoRayne) Harried; three sisters, Helen Harried, Alice Moen and Ellen (Tom) Doyle; brother-in-law, Alvin King and sister-in-law, Patricia Sissons ; ten grandchildren, Daniel (Judy Jaworski) Sissons, Joseph Dixon, David Dixon, Trisha Sissons, Emily (Greg Pryor) Sissons, Samuel Sissons, Jesse (Amy Elliott) Brown, Florence Dieter, Nikki (David) Barthel and Tamina Sissons; and four great-grandchildren, Jamison Sissons, Misty Dieter, Hawk and Cash Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Donna Jean Dixon and Patricia Ann Sissons; brother, Paul Harried; two sisters, Norma Harried and Ruth King; brothers-in-law, Curtis Moen and Roger Sissons; and in laws, John and Pearl (Eichstadt) Sissons.
A celebration of Frank and Lucille’s lives will be held at the VFW POST NO. 328, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton, from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 50 people are allowed into the VFW up until 2 p.m. Burial will be held at West Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Tara Kennedy, for her amazing care and kindness that she gave our mother. We would also like to thank the entire staff of Agrace HospiceCare and the staff at Nazareth, for the care they have given Lucille. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590