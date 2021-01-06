Louise E. Kluge (Van Loo), 71, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, died January 3, 2021 in hospice care surrounded by her family. She was born August 12, 1949 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, the daughter of late Marion and Delmar Van Loo. On January 16, 1971 she married Robert O. Kluge—celebrating 50 years together.
Louise graduated Waupun High School in 1967 and attended University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh 1967 – 1968. She was employed by the University of Wisconsin – Madison as an administrative assistant for 28 years, retiring in 2009. Additionally, she maintained a strong Christian faith throughout her life and was actively involved at Christ Lutheran Church where she diligently maintained the flower beds. Louise was an avid quilter, making quilts for family members, fundraisers, and charities (most notably donating to the VA). She will be remembered as a selfless and compassionate caretaker always considering the needs of others before her own. She cherished time playing games and reading books with her grandchildren whom she loved and understood deeply. Growing up on her family farm, Louise enjoyed being outside riding horses, which continued throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband Robert Kluge; daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Casey Nye of Weston, WI.; son Brian Kluge of Madison, WI.; daughter and son-in-law Laura and Ryan Dionne of Superior, CO.; grandchildren Annika, Keegan, and Ellery Nye, Juno Kluge, and Ava and Caleb Dionne; and her only sister Marilyn Hopp (Van Loo) of Waupun, WI.
A family service was held Friday, January 8, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton, WI. The family asks that memorials be made to either UW Carbone Cancer Center or Christ Lutheran Church in Stoughton, WI.
Please share your memories of Louise at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244