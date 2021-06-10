Lillian M. Smithback, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born in Sopris, Colorado on April 2, 1939, the daughter of Jack and Sally Armendarez. In 1956 Lillian met Jon Smithback in Denver where he was stationed with the USAF. Jon and Lillian married Aug. 31, 1957 in Denver and in 1959 Lillian and Jon moved to Stoughton, Jon’s home state.
Lillian was employed by Stoughton Hospital in 1961 and retired in 2000. Lillian continued to volunteer at the hospital for many years after her retirement greeting Hospital visitors and working in the gift shop.
Lillian was a member of Legion, Red Hatters club and Dominoes group. Lillian loved to shop, take occasional trips to Colorado to see her large family, the annual Smithback Open reunion and her daily visits with her friend Veryl.
Lillian would want all her friends, family and acquaintances to know that she loved every moment of time spent with each one of you and it brought her great joy to visit with you even if it was for a few minutes.
Lillian is survived by her three children, Neal (Julie), Roseann (Ed), Richard (Tammy); 9 grandchildren, Tamina, Staci, Blaze, Lauren, Ty, Nick, Austin, Arin, Emma; and 12 great grandchildren; and several sisters, brothers and close cousins that she grew up with in Denver, CO area. She was preceded in death by her husband Jon whom she loved dearly; daughter, Sheri; aunt and uncle who raised her, Rosie and Pete Archuleta; grandson, Dylan; mother, Sally (Bill) Cornell; father Jack (Dorothy) Armendarez; and several sisters, brothers and cousins.
Lilly will be laid to rest next to her husband Jon at St. Ann Cemetery in Stoughton.
Prayer for my family: Lord God, watch over our family guide, guard and keep us united in love for one another. Let your grace be our support in whatever lies ahead. Show us Father how to put the past behind us, give you our best for today and place tomorrow in your hands. Bless our laughter and tears, ease our sorrows and fears. Teach us to appreciate all your gifts in your Son Jesus’s name we pray. Amen.
www.CressFuneralService.com
