Leo Walter Richter, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on May 26, 1941, in Pulaski Township, Wis., the son of Arnold and Mary (Neff) Richter.
Leo attended schools in Highland. He worked as a bus driver for Verona Bus, a boom truck driver for UBC in Middleton, and later as a bus driver for Badger Bus. He belonged to the Beloit Horseshoe Club and was a former member of the Madison Area Soccer Referee Unit. Leo loved hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
Leo is survived by his three daughters, Angela (Steven) Mancl, Lamanda Cardwell and Laura Richter; son, Leo T. Richter; four brothers, Arnold Richter, Tom Richter, Phil (Jane) Richter, Mark (Joan) Richter; six sisters, Mary (Tom) Dickinson, Bernice Jacobs, Bert (Logan) Swinehart, Diane (Jim) Kron, Elma (Ernest) Ward and Pauline Richardson; nine grandchildren, Crystal Allen, Michael Richter, Leo A. Richter, Kelly Chavez, Maykayla Sprowls, Kaylee Sprowls, Randy Cardwell, Nicholas Mancl and Jacob Mancl; and special niece, Shelley Lasa He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Calvin Mahlo; sister, Juanita Richter; and grandson, Zander Mancl.
The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful nurses and staff at UW Hospital B4/6 for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
